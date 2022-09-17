Holt shuts out Okemos to get to 2-2

RB Bryce Cornelius scored 4 TDs
Okemos Holt
Okemos Holt(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams scored on their first play, a big run by Bryce Cornelius, and never looked back against the Okemos Wolves, en route to a 50-0 win.

Cornelius ran for 141 yards and four total scores, and Isaiah Foster added another score on 36 rushing yards.

Holt stifled the Wolves on defense, thanks in part to two Nigel Gadson interceptions and a scoop-n-score by Dyelan Arnold.

The Rams take on a hungry Dewitt Panthers team next week; the Panthers are coming off a 36-30 loss to East Lansing.

