Haslett trounces Lansing Eastern

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Isaac Pavona threw five touchdown passes over 241 yards for the Haslett Vikings, who beat Lansing Eastern 57-13 to move to 3-1.

Connor Bailey caught two of those passes, and tacked on 131 yards.

Nakai Amachree had 135 all-purpose yards, and scored two touchdowns - one rushing and one receiving.

Next week, the Vikings take on the undefeated Mason Bulldogs.

