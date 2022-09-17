Haslett trounces Lansing Eastern

Isaac Pavona threw five touchdown passes
Haslett Lansing Eastern
Haslett Lansing Eastern(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Isaac Pavona threw five touchdown passes over 241 yards for the Haslett Vikings, who beat Lansing Eastern 57-13 to move to 3-1.

Connor Bailey caught two of those passes, and tacked on 131 yards.

Nakai Amachree had 135 all-purpose yards, and scored two touchdowns - one rushing and one receiving.

Next week, the Vikings take on the undefeated Mason Bulldogs.

