Grand Ledge back to their winning ways with 37-20 win over Waverly

Waverly suffers their first loss of the season
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge used Shawn Foster and Teddy Williams in their 37-20 win over Waverly Friday.

Each had two touchdowns; Foster rushed for two in addition to his two TD passes to Williams.

The Comets are back to their winning ways (3-1), and the Warriors suffered their first loss of the season to move to 3-1.

Grand Ledge battles Lansing Everett next week.

