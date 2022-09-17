Grand Ledge back to their winning ways with 37-20 win over Waverly

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge used Shawn Foster and Teddy Williams in their 37-20 win over Waverly Friday.

Each had two touchdowns; Foster rushed for two in addition to his two TD passes to Williams.

The Comets are back to their winning ways (3-1), and the Warriors suffered their first loss of the season to move to 3-1.

Grand Ledge battles Lansing Everett next week.

