Frenzy Game of the Week: East Lansing outlasts DeWitt in offensive shootout

Trojans move to 4-0 for third time in five seasons.
By Joey Ellis
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s no question that Bill Feraco’s East Lansing Trojans have plenty of firepower.

Feraco leaned on his talented senior class in a big way in closing time, as his club handed DeWitt its second loss of the season, 36-30.

After a first half filled with offensive fireworks, the second half couldn’t have been more different.

Rob Zimmerman’s Panthers held a 30-28 lead at the break, but that was the last time DeWitt scored a single point.

Feraco’s defense stepped up in a big way and pitched a defensive shutout in the second half.

“So much happened in the first half,” Feraco said poignantly postgame. “The kids got tired and some things that maybe wouldn’t occur normally did occur.”

East Lansing’s seniors really stood out throughout as both Dorijan Jackson and Evan Boyd carried much of the workload in the passing game.

Boyd caught 10 passes for 173 yards and two long touchdowns.

“For me, I just focus on making plays and then onto the next game,” the Central Michigan commit said. “I tell all the receivers we gotta make plays and we did that tonight and came out on top.”

Senior quarterback Dalen Adams put together a nice evening, going 14-for-20 for 282 yards and four touchdowns.

More importantly, he protected the football and was instrumental in East Lansing’s game-winning drive, moving the chains as he evaded several tacklers to earn the line to gain.

“Dalen’s run on second down to pick up the first was critical,” Feraco said of his quarterback. “That last drive was a heck of a drive.”

In a losing effort, DeWitt’s do-it-all senior Bryce Kurncz had an enormous night, racking up a whopping 296 all-purpose yards, with 216 of those coming on the ground.

With the win, East Lansing now improves to 4-0 for the third time in the last five seasons.

The Trojans will entertain Grand Ledge next week.

DeWitt falls to 2-2 and will take on Holt next week.

