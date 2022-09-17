Fowler moves to 4-0 with win over Dansville

The Eagles won despite trailing at halftime
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowler Eagles are an impressive 4-0 after their 20-14 win over the Dansville Aggies.

The Eagles scored first, but trailed 7-6 at halftime because of a missed extra point.

They came back and scored three times in the second half, a Jon Ruiz touchdown sealing the undefeated season for the Eagles, who take on Pewamo-Westphalia next week.

