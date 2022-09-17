Experience STEAM programs in the Maker Studio at East Lansing Public Library

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Maker Studio in the East Lansing Public Library is a place for people of all ages to create, innovate, learn, and collaborate. The studio is frequently used for S.T.E.A.M. (read as Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics) and Maker events intended to nurture the curiosity and creativity of our community through engaging, inspiring, and educational programming (see Upcoming Maker & STEAM Events). When not in use, the Maker Studio itself can be reserved by groups looking for a space to collaborate .

The Maker Studio also connects the community with a variety of maker technologies and resources that can assist our patrons as they turn their creative projects into physical realities. The public may submit files for 3D Printing which can then be picked up at the Library Service Desk.

The public can also use our Laser Cutter and Vinyl Cutter by reaching out for a one-on-one consultation with our STEAM Education Specialist to learn more about the technologies and the associated cost of materials (see “Laser Cutter” and Vinyl Cutter for more information). The Maker Studio also houses several Sewing Machines and a Serger that are available for the public to use at the library, though patrons must first complete a Sewing Machine Usage Form at the Service Desk.

To see all the events happening this fall at the East Lansing Pubic Library: https://elpl.bibliocommons.com/v2/events

