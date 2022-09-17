East Lansing police seek subjects in assault behind Crunchy’s

By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several people in connection with an East Lansing assault.

According to authorities, the assault happened Sept. 3, behind Crunchy’s on Grand River Avenue. Police released photos of subjects believed to have been involved. Further details were not revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6876.

