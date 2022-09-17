East Lansing police seek subjects in assault behind Crunchy’s
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several people in connection with an East Lansing assault.
According to authorities, the assault happened Sept. 3, behind Crunchy’s on Grand River Avenue. Police released photos of subjects believed to have been involved. Further details were not revealed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6876.
Read next:
- 2 arrested, charged in Tuesday’s fatal shooting in Lansing
- Jackson County authorities looking for people to become reserve officers
- Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties
- Grand Ledge community mourns death of mayor Thom Sowle
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.