Charlotte throttles Eaton Rapids 61-6

The Orioles are 4-0 for the first time since 2004
Eaton Rapids Charlotte
Eaton Rapids Charlotte(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Orioles made a statement Friday night with a 61-6 win over CAAC-White foe Eaton Rapids.

The Orioles are now 4-0 for the first time since 2004, where they made it to the state semifinals before their first (and only) loss of the season.

Charlotte has a chance to move to 5-0 when they face the Ionia Bulldogs next week.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detroit-style slice from Buddy's Pizza.
Delta Township location of Buddy’s Pizza to close Sunday
Thomas J. Sowle, Jr.
Grand Ledge Mayor Thom Sowle dies at 67
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department...
Meridian Township police seek woman in retail fraud investigation
PHOTOS: Car found engulfed in flames in Eaton County

Latest News

Haslett Lansing Eastern
Haslett trounces Lansing Eastern
Mason Williamston
Mason stays undefeated with 37-29 win over Williamston
Waverly Grand Ledge
Grand Ledge back to their winning ways with 37-20 win over Waverly
Okemos Holt
Holt shuts out Okemos to get to 2-2