Charlotte throttles Eaton Rapids 61-6

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Orioles made a statement Friday night with a 61-6 win over CAAC-White foe Eaton Rapids.

The Orioles are now 4-0 for the first time since 2004, where they made it to the state semifinals before their first (and only) loss of the season.

Charlotte has a chance to move to 5-0 when they face the Ionia Bulldogs next week.

