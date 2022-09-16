Will NHL Host a World Cup of Hockey?

Sep. 16, 2022
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - The NHL and players remain committed to hosting a World Cup of Hockey in February 2024 even as they work through some unexpected logistical challenges. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, the Players’ Association’s Mathieu Schneider and staffs are working daily to attempt to overcome hurdles related to staging part of the tournament in Europe. The plan is to have eight teams involved in the first international tournament featuring the top players in the world since the World Cup in 2016. The league has not participated in the past two Olympics. A decision has not yet been made about what to do about Russia amid the country’s war in Ukraine.

