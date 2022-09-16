Where our Friday Night Frenzy crews will be tonight
East Lansing hosts DeWitt in our Game of The Week
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week four of the high school football season features our Friday Night Frenzy Game of The Week with East Lansing hosting DeWitt on their brand new turf field. Our Frenzy crews will be out all around Mid-Michigan. Below you will find a list of the games our sports team plans on covering. Note that things can change and games could be added/dropped from this list.
Where we’ll be in week 4:
Game of The Week: DeWitt at East Lansing
Mason at Williamston
Okemos at Holt
Waverly at Grand Ledge
Haslett at Lansing Eastern
Lansing Catholic at Sexton
Eaton Rapids at Charlotte
Jackson Lumen Christi at Parma Western
Olivet at Leslie
Dansville at Fowler
Morrice at Webberville
* Games could be added/dropped from this list during the show.
