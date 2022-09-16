Where our Friday Night Frenzy crews will be tonight

East Lansing hosts DeWitt in our Game of The Week
By Seth Wells
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week four of the high school football season features our Friday Night Frenzy Game of The Week with East Lansing hosting DeWitt on their brand new turf field. Our Frenzy crews will be out all around Mid-Michigan. Below you will find a list of the games our sports team plans on covering. Note that things can change and games could be added/dropped from this list.

Where we’ll be in week 4:

Game of The Week: DeWitt at East Lansing

Mason at Williamston

Okemos at Holt

Waverly at Grand Ledge

Haslett at Lansing Eastern

Lansing Catholic at Sexton

Eaton Rapids at Charlotte

Jackson Lumen Christi at Parma Western

Olivet at Leslie

Dansville at Fowler

Morrice at Webberville

* Games could be added/dropped from this list during the show.

