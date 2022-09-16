STUDY: People have rare chance of catching disease found in Michigan deer

(WRDW)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study has found that people could possibly contract a disease that spreads through deer.

Early Antlerless firearms hunting season starts Sunday and Monday in Michigan. On Friday, a new study out of Canada suggested people, although not likely, could get Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). It is a deadly neurological condition that can be spread from deer to deer.

25 deer in Michigan tested positive for CWD in 2021 and they had been found all over Mid-Michigan. Deer will show symptoms like a lack of coordination and drooling. If you suspect a deer has CWD, contact the DNR.

There are testing locations and sample drop boxes as well as more information right here.

