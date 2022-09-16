Schools Rule: Teaching etiquette in the classroom

By Claudia Sella
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Schools teach a lot of important facts, but a teacher at the Wilson Talent Center is making sure her students know what to do in the real world.

There are a lot of rules in the classroom and there are just as many in the real world. Monique Colizzi is teaching her business and risk-management students all about fine dining and proper manners.

“It’s really put them in a situation where they’re comfortable getting uncomfortable. Sitting with industry professionals today gives them that boost of self esteem and confidence.”

Collin Garn is a business professional, but once upon a time, he was in their shoes and in the classroom.

“I remember what it felt like to be the youngest person in the room and kind of felling out of place,” Garn said. “Anything we can do to get these young people prepared for the real world and to sell those opportunities that are given to them, it’s very important to me.”

He said the class teaches skills that will make them stand out from their peers. Students hope those skills will take them to the top of the application stack.

More: Schools Rule

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detroit-style slice from Buddy's Pizza.
Delta Township location of Buddy’s Pizza to close Sunday
Thomas J. Sowle, Jr.
Grand Ledge Mayor Thom Sowle dies at 67
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department...
Meridian Township police seek woman in retail fraud investigation
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say
PHOTOS: Car found engulfed in flames in Eaton County

Latest News

Lansing police work to curb gang violence with G.R.E.A.T. program
Lansing police work to curb gang violence with G.R.E.A.T. program
Change this caption before publishing
Lansing School District plans to open a Career Technical Education high-school
Spartan Statue on MSU campus
Michigan State University president defends Title IX management during special meeting
Schools Rule: Northwest Schools’ canine companions
Schools Rule!: Northwest Schools’ canine companions