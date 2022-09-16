Schools Rule: Teaching etiquette in the classroom

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Schools teach a lot of important facts, but a teacher at the Wilson Talent Center is making sure her students know what to do in the real world.

There are a lot of rules in the classroom and there are just as many in the real world. Monique Colizzi is teaching her business and risk-management students all about fine dining and proper manners.

“It’s really put them in a situation where they’re comfortable getting uncomfortable. Sitting with industry professionals today gives them that boost of self esteem and confidence.”

Collin Garn is a business professional, but once upon a time, he was in their shoes and in the classroom.

“I remember what it felt like to be the youngest person in the room and kind of felling out of place,” Garn said. “Anything we can do to get these young people prepared for the real world and to sell those opportunities that are given to them, it’s very important to me.”

He said the class teaches skills that will make them stand out from their peers. Students hope those skills will take them to the top of the application stack.

