Organization works to provide Lansing veterans with new housing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Volunteers in Mid-Michigan are helping five veterans in Lansing get new homes.

According to Veterans’ Central Data, there are about 700 homeless veterans in Michigan, but there is a plan to come together to reduce that number.

Veteran Anthony Wilson said getting a home doesn’t just impact his life, but other veterans too.

“I mean, to own something of my own again, it’s going to make me feel great,” Wilson said. “That way I’m representing the other vets and letting them know that they can do the same thing. That’s the whole idea, like peer support.”

The National Network Organization for Veterans is behind this plan. The organization will build and place five veterans in homes come spring 2023 and although this number may seem small the impact great.

Jacqueline Humphrey, the director of human resources at National Network Organization for Veterans (NNOV), said veterans should be honored in more ways.

“They don’t have nearly the benefits; they aren’t really acknowledged in a way that we celebrate the veterans,” Humphrey. “We get that one day a year.”

The organization said the homes are affordable and come with appliances.

Currently there are 35 people on the waitlist and if vets need assistance, Tanja Simmons, the CEO of NNOV said there are other programs available.

As for Wilson, he is meeting with a mortgage expert to finalize his purchase. The building process will begin by late October.

And of course, volunteers are needed to build the homes whether they can paint or build NNOV said all their help is appreciated. For more information, visit the official National Network Organization for Veterans website here.

