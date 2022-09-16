Noted Golf Course Architect Dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing native Jerry Matthews has died at age 88. Matthews passed away 90 minutes after being honored Thursday night at a reception at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Matthews designed more than 200 courses in his career, including more than 40 counties across Michigan. He designed numerous renovations to courses in the Lansing area. He inherited the business from his father Bruce in 1979.

