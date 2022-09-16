A New Exhibit Buzzes into the Ella Sharp Museum

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A new exhibit is buzzing in the Ella Sharp Museum.

Small Wonders: Insects in Focus is now available to be explored until October 22, 2022.

In the air, water, and even under foot, insects inhabit every domain of our daily lives, performing essential functions that balance our fragile ecosystem on earth.

By using cutting-edge technology and custom methods, artist Bob Sober created Small Wonders: Insects in Focus, an exhibition of breathtaking beauty that allows viewers to see this hidden world like they’ve never seen it before.

Small Wonders aims to inspire, in an artistic way, our natural curiosity to understand the form, function, and diversity of nature.

To find out ways you can visit check out the video or go to https://ellasharpmuseum.org/exhibits/.

