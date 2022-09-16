In My View: Capital Area Activities Conference is growing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I am not at all surprised that Olivet and Lakewood High Schools are joining the Capital Area Activities Conference the next school year.

More schools will be moving to different leagues in the future around Michigan because of the growth of 8 man football or the decline of 11 man football. Olivet and Lakewood need 11 man teams to play and the small school leagues find more schools needing to move down to eight man.

The CAAC has more addition coming, likely to a maximum of 24 schools within two years, I’d bet on it right now. But what schools will grab the final three spots? Stay tuned.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.