Now Desk: Remembering a community leader and more headlines you may have missed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the warm-up we can expect this weekend.

Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk about how one community is mourning the loss of a leader, a new study about kids who walk or bike to school and the impact down the road, and we preview tonight’s Game of the Week. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 16, 2022

Average High: 74º Average Low 51º

Lansing Record High: 92° 1939

Lansing Record Low: 24° 1868

Jackson Record High: 97º 1939

Jackson Record Low: 34º 1923

