Now Desk: Remembering a community leader and more headlines you may have missed

Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the warm-up we can expect this weekend.

Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk about how one community is mourning the loss of a leader, a new study about kids who walk or bike to school and the impact down the road, and we preview tonight’s Game of the Week. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 16, 2022

  • Average High: 74º Average Low 51º
  • Lansing Record High: 92° 1939
  • Lansing Record Low: 24° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1939
  • Jackson Record Low: 34º 1923

