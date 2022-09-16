Lions Say Ragnow Will Not Play Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have ruled out injured center from Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders because of an injury. And the Lions say several other starters may also be sidelined and will be game time decisions. Kick off is 1pm at Ford Field and the Lions are one point favorites. It’s the first time the Lions, 0-1, have been a favorite after being an underdog for 24 straight games. Washington won its opening game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.