Lions Say Ragnow Will Not Play Sunday

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts with tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have ruled out injured center from Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders because of an injury. And the Lions say several other starters may also be sidelined and will be game time decisions. Kick off is 1pm at Ford Field and the Lions are one point favorites. It’s the first time the Lions, 0-1, have been a favorite after being an underdog for 24 straight games. Washington won its opening game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

