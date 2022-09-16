Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An adult and four juveniles were taken into custody Friday morning after a pursuit across Ionia and Kent counties.

According to authorities, officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Crosswinds Apartments’ parking lot on reports of multiple people going through vehicles. Police said they located the suspects, who fled in a Ford pickup truck that had been stolen from Howell.

Police said the truck were pursued on West Bluewater Highway, where Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies deployed stop sticks near Saranac, but the vehicle continued westbound.

Authorities said the Lowell Police Department deployed stop sticks and the stolen truck continued on several flat tires before coming to a stop on Main Street, near Riverside Drive, where five people fled the truck on foot.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety said all five people - an adult and four juveniles - were taken into custody after foot chases.

In addition to Ionia police, the pursuit involved deputies with the Ionia and Kent county sheriff’s offices, officers with the Lowell Police Department and troopers with Michigan State Police.

Police said several stolen pieces were recovered from the stolen truck that they believe were stolen from multiple places. Anyone who has had their vehicle gone through and are missing property is asked to contact Ionia County Central Dispatch at 616-527-0400.

