Key Sponsor Threatening to Leave Phoenix Suns

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. The Suns released a statement regarding a potential media investigation into the workplace culture of the franchise, denying that the organization or Sarver has a history of racism or sexism. The statement sent Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, said the organization is aware that ESPN is working on a story accusing the organization of misconduct on a “variety of topics.” The Suns responded by saying they were “completely baseless claims” and “documentary evidence in our possession and eyewitness accounts directly contradict the reporter’s accusations, and we are preparing our response to his questions.”(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-PayPal says the company will no longer sponsor the Phoenix Suns if owner Robert Sarver remains part of the franchise when his suspension ends. PayPal says its current partnership deal with the Suns ends after the coming 2022-23 season, meaning it will expire during Sarver’s one-year suspension from the NBA. Sarver was suspended this week, plus fined $10 million, after an investigation showed a pattern of lewd, misogynistic, and racist speech and conduct during his 18 years as owner of the Suns.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detroit-style slice from Buddy's Pizza.
Delta Township location of Buddy’s Pizza to close Sunday
Thomas J. Sowle, Jr.
Grand Ledge Mayor Thom Sowle dies at 67
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department...
Meridian Township police seek woman in retail fraud investigation
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say
PHOTOS: Car found engulfed in flames in Eaton County

Latest News

FILE - In this March 17, 2009, file photo, New Jersey Devils goalie Martin Brodeur skates...
Will NHL Host a World Cup of Hockey?
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Weather Should Be Dry For MSU Game
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis...
Lions Say Ragnow Will Not Play Sunday
Noted Golf Course Architect Dies