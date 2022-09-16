On The Job Report: 9/16/2022

CDL-A Driver

SWIFT MOTORS

Salary:

$10-15/hour plus commission

Description:

All shifts. Will train. $10-15/hour plus commission. We are offering a $2,000 sign on bonus.

Requirements:

Must be able to drive manual transmission. Automotive mechanical abilities a plus (such as changing a tire or battery). Clean driving record.

How to Apply:

Email SwiftMotorsLansing@yahoo.com or call Kelly or Eric at 517-268-6600.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/71978689

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 71978689

Service Writer Specialist 28

CITY OF LANSING

Salary:

$17.95/hour to $26.47/hour

Description:

Department: Public Service - Fleet Services

Union: Teamsters 243 CTP

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• Primary contact for vehicle/equipment repairs/maintenance issues.

• Responsible for initiation of work order process.

• Prioritization and delegation of mechanic’s work.

• Oversees the entire flow of production relating to repairs and maintenance of all vehicles and equipment from start to finish.

• Vehicle/Equipment record retention.

• Preventive maintenance tracking and scheduling.

Requirements:

Qualifications for this position consist of:

• High School Diploma or GED; AND

• Three (3) years of fleet service-oriented experience; AND

• Two (2) years of general office experience which includes accounts payable experience, and skill with computer software applications.

Special Requirements & Training:

• Must be able to be placed under the terms of the City of Lansing’s blanket bond.

• Must pass LEIN/Law Enforcement Information Network (Fingerprinting).

How to Apply:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lansingmi

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/66190265

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 66190265

Application Support Specialist 4

LANSING BOARD OF WATER AND LIGHT

Salary:

$85,200 - $103,900

Description:

The Lansing Board of Water & Light has an opening for an Application Support Specialist 4 with our Information Technology Department in Lansing, MI.

The IT Application Support Specialist will be the subject matter expert and support resource responsible for governance, implementation and support of SharePoint, Power Platform and Office 365 at the Lansing Board of Water and Light. This will include a broad mix of consulting with business customers to understand their current and future needs, designing a solution that will meet those needs, technical oversight of third parties contracted to do implementation, hands-on implementation, and hands-on support. It will be necessary to coordinate designs with the LBWL IT Architecture Team. The specialist will also be required to coordinate with the IT Product Specialist to effectively manage cost efficient license use.

Essential Functions:

Assist Business Customers with articulating their needs and requirements in situations where SharePoint, Power Platform or Office 365 are the appropriate technical solutions.

When an implementation will be completed by a third-party contractor, assist business customers with creating requests for proposals and other procurement documents with complete and accurate technical requirements and guidelines incorporated.

Provide end-to-end root cause analysis and assistance for issues related to SharePoint, Power Platform and Office 365.

Independently analyze, solve, and correct issues in real-time, providing problem resolution end-to-end for SharePoint, Power Platform, and Office 365. Complete level 3 tickets related to these systems only rarely requiring advanced vendor technical support.

Design, develop, and maintain key SharePoint based sites, pages, libraries.

Design, develop, and maintain Power Platform integration with SharePoint sites and pages.

Working knowledge of Exchange Online, OneDrive, Teams, Apps for Enterprise, Azure features and functionalities including single sign-in (SSO), App registration, conditional access, and group based licensing.

Actively monitor the health of system resources including conducting capacity planning for future budget years.

Self-manage small discrete technical projects including limited requirements to delegate tasks to others or obtain assistance from others without management involvement.

Independently author standards documents for use within the department, for use by third -party contractors, and for use by business customers.

Create complete drafts of documents requiring minimal revision or editing for submission to Business Relationship Managers for use across the enterprise.

Produce clear, professional written and verbal communication that clearly and concisely communicates technical content in a manner appropriate for the intended audience.

Self-prioritize most work with limited guidance from IT management.

Execute a training plan as defined in annual performance evaluation process.

Collaborate with the IT Technical Architecture Team to plan and execute the technical roadmap for SharePoint, Power Platform, and Office 365.

Research and determine new technologies to be deployed to meet evolving needs at LBWL.

Demonstrate a clear customer service/IT is a support organization mentality in all interactions.

Actively engage in helping both peers and junior personnel raise the bar on their performance.

Provide mentoring and training to less senior specialists in both technical and professional areas.

Predictable and reliable attendance.

Other duties as assigned by supervisor

Why Should You Apply?

Competitive salary, employee development, and opportunity for professional growth.

Robust time off benefits including vacation, free choice, sick leave, and paid holidays.

Comprehensive benefits package including medical, prescription, dental, life insurance, long-term disability, and employee assistance program

Retirement programs including 401a (100% company paid up to 13% of base salary), 457 match up to $2,500 per year, retiree medical.

Voluntary benefits including supplemental and dependent life insurance, vision, flexible spending, AFLAC options, LifeLock anti-theft, long term care, tuition reimbursement, HOPE loan.

About BWL:

The Board of Water & Light serves Lansing, Michigan, and surrounding areas with electricity, water, and steam. Lansing’s city charter vests the BWL with full and exclusive management of water, steam, and electric services for or the city. The American Public Power Association has honored the Lansing Board of Water & Light as one of the country’s best publicly owned utilities.

The Location:

Lansing, MI provides the opportunity to enjoy all seasons of fun and beauty. With the Grand River open for kayaking, lush golf courses, 17+ miles of trails for biking/hiking/running, Potter Park Zoo, and the sports, the arts and fine foods that comes from being near a major University, Michigan State University, there is a spot for everyone. The area is a short drive from Lake Michigan’s shoreline where there is views of natural beauty, boating, fishing, and windsurfing.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Management, Computer Science or similar field, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

A minimum of 8 years of experience as an Application Support Specialist, Application Developer or similar with demonstrated experience with Microsoft Power Platform design and development including Power BI, Power Apps, Power Automate, and SharePoint.

A minimum of four total certifications in core technologies in use at LBWL; Office 365, Windows Server (2012 and up), Windows for desktop (10 and up), Microsoft End-Point Protection, Linux (various distributions), PowerShell, Pure Storage, Rubrik Backup, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Azure, SCCM, Intune, DNS/ DHCP and other standard networking technologies, F5 and other application firewalls/load balancers, VMWare/vSphere/ESXi 6.5 and Up, Active, Directory & GPOs, DNS, DHCP, etc. Certifications must be completed within one year of placement.

General familiarity with a Windows/Cisco enterprise network. Familiarity with AWS, Azure and Linux preferred.

Has experience with hardening applications and authentication.

Familiar and knowledgeable in maintaining web-based, virtualized, and physical server and network systems.

Experience working on a modern virtualized network is required.

Strong communication skills; both written and spoken.

Clearly able to navigate charged political or interpersonal situations to calm the waters and focus on remediation of technical challenges.

Must be detail-oriented, producing consistently accurate work.

Physical Requirements / Working Conditions:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Must be able to remain in a stationary position for the majority of the working day. The person in this position needs to move about inside the office environment. Constantly operates a computer and other office equipment.

Ability to adjust focus, especially due to concentration on a computer screen. Must communicate frequently with other departments and employees both verbally and in writing. May need to lift and carry up to 30 pounds and/or position the body to reach items on the floor/ below the knee level or reach above head. On occasion, may need to use stairs.

Constantly works in a temperature-controlled office environment.

Must successfully complete a background check, a substance screening and a physical (if applicable).

How to apply:

https://www.lbwl.com/about-bwl/careers/current-openings

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/74863808

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 74863808

