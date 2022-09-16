Jackson County authorities looking for people to become reserve officers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Jackson County is looking for community members who are interested in becoming reserve officers and deputies.

Reserves may help officers on patrol or with unique events and are expected to receive extensive training. In addition, candidates must be able to get a concealed pistol license. Applications need to be turned in by Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.

You can get an application at the Jackson County sheriff’s office, or on The City of Jackson website.

