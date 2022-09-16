Grand Ledge community mourns death of mayor Thom Sowle

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A community is mourning the loss of a long-time public servant.

Grand Ledge Mayor Thomas J. Sowle died Wednesday at the age of 67.

Those close to him said they remember Sowle’s dedication to the city of Grand Ledge. He was described as kind, selfless, intelligent, funny and a Grand Ledge Comet through and through.

Sowle had served as Grand Ledge’s mayor since 2018, but his community service extends well beyond that.

City Council member Keith Mulder was sworn in Thursday as Mayor Pro-Tem.

“Thom was a very positive, loving community-minded individual,” Mulder said. “He would do anything for anybody if you asked him so, and he’d do it even if you didn’t ask him.”

Mulder met Sowle on the City Council and over the years, they developed a strong friendship. He said Sowle’s kindness drew people toward him.

“It’s just the loss of a great friend,” Mulder said.

Mulder said it will be difficult, but the city will come together and carry on his legacy.

“As a community, we’ll work our way through this,” Mulder said. “And as a city council and everybody in the city, the city staff and everybody, we’ll work our way through it all.”

Aside from serving as mayor, Sowle served on the Grand Ledge Board of Education for 10 years. He also worked as an energy specialist at Grand Ledge Public Schools for three decades.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

