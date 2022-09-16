The future meets today during Detroit Auto Show

Concept cars are on display at the North American International Auto Show
By Cody Butler
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - The North American Auto Show is where the future meets today.

Lincoln has two different concept cars on display, one is a little more realistic than the other. Right beside it is the closest thing to a flying car on the market.

“This is a vehicle which uses the sky for moving around. It’s the closest thing you can see to a flying car. It doesn’t go on the road. It’s an aircraft at the end of the day. It can take off and land vertically. It’s fully electric. Very high redundancy, very low complexity. So you can fly after 15 hours of practice basically. This is basically the day-to-day usage for commute or leisure,” said Air CEO Rani Plaut.

Plaut said he’s sold about 200 of the aircraft since June, most of them in the United States. He expects them to be flying in 2024.

You can watch the interview about the flying car in the video player above.

More Detroit Auto Show news:

