Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football games for Friday, September 16th
Dewitt visits East Lansing for our Game of the Week, and Mason travels to Williamston for a battle of unbeatens
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week four of high school football is here, and the quality of matchups is still at an all-time high.
This week, teams will attempt to save their playoff hopes, stay undefeated, or prove any doubters wrong.
Here’s the slate for tonight’s area games:
Games on the Frenzy:
Game of the Week: Dewitt (2-1) @ East Lansing (3-0)
Mason (3-0) @ Williamston (3-0)
Waverly (3-0) @ Grand Ledge (2-1)
Lansing Catholic (0-3) @ Lansing Sexton (2-1)
Okemos (0-3) @ Holt (1-2)
Haslett (2-1) @ Lansing Eastern (0-3)
Morrice (3-0) @ Webberville (0-3)
Jackson Lumen Christi (0-3) @ Parma Western (2-1)
Olivet (2-1) @ Leslie (0-3)
Dansville (2-1) @ Fowler (3-0)
Jackson @ Ypsilanti
Detroit Lincoln-King @ Stockbridge
Coldwater @ Hastings
Battle Creek Pennfield @ Jackson Northwest
Battle Creek @ Marshall
Pinckney @ Chelsea
Lake Odessa Lakewood @ Perry
Pewamo-Westphalia @ Potterville
Laingsburg @ Saranac
Otisville Lakeville @ Bath
Vestaburg @ Fulton
Breckenridge @ Portland St. Patrick
Fowlerville @ St. Johns
Lansing Everett @ Kalamazoo Loy Norrix
Portland @ Ionia
Union City @ Reading
Homer @ Quincy
Addison @ Michigan Center
Springport @ Napoleon
Bronson @ Jonesville
Grass Lake @ Hanover-Horton
Manchester @ East Jackson
