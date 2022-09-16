Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football games for Friday, September 16th

Dewitt visits East Lansing for our Game of the Week, and Mason travels to Williamston for a battle of unbeatens
WILX Frenzy New
WILX Frenzy New(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week four of high school football is here, and the quality of matchups is still at an all-time high.

This week, teams will attempt to save their playoff hopes, stay undefeated, or prove any doubters wrong.

Here’s the slate for tonight’s area games:

-

Games on the Frenzy:

Game of the Week: Dewitt (2-1) @ East Lansing (3-0)

Mason (3-0) @ Williamston (3-0)

Waverly (3-0) @ Grand Ledge (2-1)

Lansing Catholic (0-3) @ Lansing Sexton (2-1)

Okemos (0-3) @ Holt (1-2)

Haslett (2-1) @ Lansing Eastern (0-3)

Morrice (3-0) @ Webberville (0-3)

Jackson Lumen Christi (0-3) @ Parma Western (2-1)

Olivet (2-1) @ Leslie (0-3)

Dansville (2-1) @ Fowler (3-0)

-

Jackson @ Ypsilanti

Detroit Lincoln-King @ Stockbridge

Coldwater @ Hastings

Battle Creek Pennfield @ Jackson Northwest

Battle Creek @ Marshall

Pinckney @ Chelsea

Lake Odessa Lakewood @ Perry

Pewamo-Westphalia @ Potterville

Laingsburg @ Saranac

Otisville Lakeville @ Bath

Vestaburg @ Fulton

Breckenridge @ Portland St. Patrick

Fowlerville @ St. Johns

Lansing Everett @ Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

Portland @ Ionia

Union City @ Reading

Homer @ Quincy

Addison @ Michigan Center

Springport @ Napoleon

Bronson @ Jonesville

Grass Lake @ Hanover-Horton

Manchester @ East Jackson

