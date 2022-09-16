First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get out and enjoy this last Saturday of Summer if you can. Overall we will be mostly sunny, even with some smoke aloft still passing over the area and temperatures will climb today into the low 80s. Rain showers near Chicago this morning will try to move our way this afternoon, but the dry air over Mid-Michigan should cause the showers to fizzle away.

If you have some outdoor plans this evening conditions should be nice with temperatures dropping back into the 70s. Overnight a cold front creeps closer to lower Michigan and will bring the chance of scattered rain showers and possibly even a stray thunderstorm. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 60s.

Sunday starts off with clouds and possibly a stray shower or thunderstorm holding on over the area. During the afternoon we should see some breaks in the clouds,

but we still have the chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm popping up. High temperatures are expected to be in low 80s Sunday. We turn mostly clear Sunday night and a lot of sunshine is expected Monday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80º.

High temperatures remain in the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday we should see a fair amount of sunshine, but we cannot rule out a shower or two popping up both days, too. Thursday is the first day of Fall and it will feel like it. High temperatures are expected to be in the 60s Thursday and the cooler air holds on into next weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 17, 2022

Average High: 73º Average Low 51º

Lansing Record High: 93° 1906

Lansing Record Low: 26° 1868

Jackson Record High: 92º 1955

Jackson Record Low: 30º 1959

