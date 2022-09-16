Detroit Auto Show opens to the public Saturday

DETROIT (WILX) - The North American International Auto Show opens to the public Saturday.

It’s expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Detroit over the next week.

Show organizers decided to make some changes as it re-emerges from the pandemic. The last time the auto show was in Detroit was in January 2019, when it announced the 2020 show was planned for June, but COVID-19 restrictions prevented that from happening.

“It’s nice, we’re not sloshing through the snow as we did in years past,” said Todd Szott, North American International Auto Show executive committee.

Szott said the show is happening now because that’s where it fits with other auto shows already on the books, but it turned out to be perfect timing.

“It’s a great time to have an auto show. New models are coming out. It times well for the manufacturers when they want to show their new vehicles,” said Szott.

And the new vehicles fill the hall, with many showing off their electric vehicle technology. There’s also a section where start-ups are showing off different charging solutions.

Michigan State University is also showing off its autonomous bus.

And there’s a lot more than just cars on display. You can get hands-on and test drive a brand new F-150 Lightning and a new Ford Bronco.

“You can see camp Jeep. You can literally take a Jeep up within inches of the show ceiling,” said Szott.

This year’s show is also going to be more family-friendly than in the past.

“We have great things for the kids, including dinosaurs over in the ballroom, we have monster trucks down in our plaza, so lots of fun things to do with the kids,” said Szott.

And new this year, there are events and activities happening outside of Huntington Place this year like Jeeps right outside the front doors and Hart Plaza.

The North American Auto Show is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. September 17 - September 24 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. September 26.

Tickets can be ordered online. Adults $20; Children are $10.

