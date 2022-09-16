Delta Township Fire Department adds life-saving CPR devices to all emergency vehicles

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Delta Township Fire Department added life-saving automatic CPR devices to all of its emergency vehicles.

The department previously had four devices, but only in its ambulances. Now the department has nine devices and will be in all fire trucks and ambulances

The machine is more efficient at performing CPR than humans. It can give 100 beats per minute for up to 40 minutes.

Most people can only last two minutes at that pace before running out of breath. The department said the machines allow EMT’s to focus on other life-saving techniques.

“For us it makes it so we don’t have to have two people do CPR all the time and switching back-and-forth,” said Delta Township Fire Fighter Brian Hatfield, “once you get the machine set up it gives us the opportunity to do other things that need to be done.”

The Delta Township Fire Department has been using automatic CPR devices for roughly five years, and said they’ve helped lead to higher survival rates.

