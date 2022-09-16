Dansville artist to be featured in ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One of the largest international art competitions is back and taking over Grand Rapids, Michigan.

ArtPrize highlights hundreds artist around the world.

One of the artists that will be featured is from Dansville.

Tom Wagner is one of 750 lucky artist that were accepted into this world renowned art festival.

He tells Studio 10 that he feels extremely honored.

Tom is a long-time landscaper. While he’s doing stone work or designing gardens is when his inner artist shines through.

Over the past three years, Tom has worked to restores pieces of wood to make it shine and be pieces of arts.

The piece is named after Tom’s favorite Greek myth but he tells Studio 10 that it’s up to the ArtPrize Viewers to create their own message with it.

“In that way, it’s whatever they want to see in it.”

You can find three of Tom’s pieces at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Grad Rapids. It is one of the 150 venues that features artwork during the 18-day festival.

For more information on ArtPrize: https://artprize.org/

