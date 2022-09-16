Dansville artist to be featured in ArtPrize

One of the largest international art competitions is back and taking over Grand Rapids, Michigan.
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One of the largest international art competitions is back and taking over Grand Rapids, Michigan.

ArtPrize highlights hundreds artist around the world.

One of the artists that will be featured is from Dansville.

Tom Wagner is one of 750 lucky artist that were accepted into this world renowned art festival.

He tells Studio 10 that he feels extremely honored.

Tom is a long-time landscaper. While he’s doing stone work or designing gardens is when his inner artist shines through.

Over the past three years, Tom has worked to restores pieces of wood to make it shine and be pieces of arts.

The piece is named after Tom’s favorite Greek myth but he tells Studio 10 that it’s up to the ArtPrize Viewers to create their own message with it.

“In that way, it’s whatever they want to see in it.”

You can find three of Tom’s pieces at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Grad Rapids. It is one of the 150 venues that features artwork during the 18-day festival.

For more information on ArtPrize: https://artprize.org/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detroit-style slice from Buddy's Pizza.
Delta Township location of Buddy’s Pizza to close Sunday
Thomas J. Sowle, Jr.
Grand Ledge Mayor Thom Sowle dies at 67
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department...
Meridian Township police seek woman in retail fraud investigation
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say
PHOTOS: Car found engulfed in flames in Eaton County

Latest News

A New Exhibit Buzzes into the Ella Sharp Museum
A New Exhibit Buzzes into the Ella Sharp Museum
Welcoming fall at Van Atta's
Say farewell to summer and hello to fall at Van Atta’s
Film Reel
Charlotte native to be in upcoming movie staring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe
Modern Woodmen fundraiser
Modern Woodmen raffles off a ‘vette’ for vets