City of Jackson debuts new interactive map for parks and trails

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new tool for residents of Jackson who are looking to get active outside this fall.

The City of Jackson announced the new City Parks and Trails Interactive Map is now available to help navigate local parks and trails.

With the new feature, residents can see an interactive map displaying all 28 public parks and four dedicated pedestrian trails within the city. When users select a park or trail on the map, they will be taken to a profile for that location. The profiles include an address, photos, and a description of what can be found for visitors to use, such as a basketball court, pavilion, or play structure.

City of Jackson staff completed the feature in the early summer of this year. Staff members had been looking for a more efficient way to direct residents to parks and trails and provide more information about them.

“There’s no shortage of places in Jackson to exercise, enjoy nature and gather with the community, and this new map does an amazing job of showing all we have to offer,” Parks and Recreation Director Kelli Hoover said. “The pandemic has shown us that access to outdoor recreation is vital to community health. Anything we can do to improve that access is beneficial for everyone in Jackson.”

Prior to the launch of the interactive map, residents would have to look through PDFs, sometimes outdated, on the City of Jackson website to get more information on parks and trails.

Check out the interactive map HERE.

A still image of the new interactive map for the City of Jackson, Michigan's parks and trails shows how residents can learn more about each before heading out to enjoy them. (City of Jackson)

