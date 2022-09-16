Artists invited to East Lansing for MSU Drawing Marathon

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Artists of all ages have a chance to express their craft at the Michigan State University (MSU) Drawing Marathon.

On Wednesday, the MSU Broad Art Museum, the MSU Department of Art, Art History and Design; and the City of East Lansing are inviting community members to draw up a storm at multiple drawing stations on both sides of Grand River Avenue, including the MSU Broad Art Museum to leave their mark.

According to organizers, the event is also a chance to build on recently installed Mental Health Awareness Murals in the city.

In a press release, organizers said, “the Associated Students of Michigan State University will be collaborating with City staff to host a community painting activity in the 400-block alley of downtown East Lansing in an effort to beautify the retaining walls surrounding the recently installed Mental Health Awareness Murals.”

The idea of the event is to beautify the retaining walls surrounding the recently installed Mental Health Awareness Murals.

Residents and people around the Mid-Michigan area who plan on going to the festival will get to collaborate on drawing activities. Meanwhile, live performances and costumed models are expected to be at the event.

Michelle Word is the MSU Broad Art Museum Director of Education and said the festival is meant to allow communities to collaborate together.

“The Drawing Marathon reminds us of the many ways art can bring communities together. We are excited to collaborate with the Department of Art, Art History, and Design and the City of East Lansing to offer this free community drawing Drawing Marathon - continued experience,” said Word. “We provide the supplies, you draw! From our first scribbles to a carefully drawn figure study, we can all make our mark, and the Drawing Marathon features over ten different artmaking stations, so there is something for everyone!”

Artists will be out with their utensils on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You must register to be in this event and you can just by visiting the MSU Broad Art Museum website.

