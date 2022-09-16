2 arrested, charged in Tuesday’s fatal shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two men have been charged with murder in connection with Tuesday’s fatal shooting.

Original story: 32-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting Tuesday

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Barnes and Washington avenues. Police said they located a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lansing Police Department identified the victim Wednesday as 32-year-old Dominick Hopson.

Police have arrested and charged Grant Thompson Jr. and Marcus Thompson with open murder. They were both given $100,000 bonds and are expected to return to court Sept. 30.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

