Voter registration services to be offered outside 2 East Lansing libraries

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Staff with the East Lansing City Clerk’s Office will be offering voter registration services at two libraries Tuesday.

According to city officials, community members can register to vote or update their voter registration status outside the East Lansing Public Library from 10 a.m. to p.m. and outside the Michigan State University Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Staff will also answer any questions the community member might have about voting and the upcoming 2022 General Election in November.

You can also register to vote online and check your voter registration status on the official Michigan Voter Information Center website here.

You can register to vote or update their voter registration online through Oct. 24. After that date, it must be done in person.

