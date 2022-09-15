U Conn To Increase Settlement To Former Coach

STORRS, Conn. (AP) - UConn announced it has agreed to pay former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million to settle discrimination claims surrounding his 2018 firing. The money is in addition to the more than $11.1 million in back salary Ollie has already been paid after an arbitrator ruled in January that he was improperly fired under the school’s agreement with its professor’s union. Ollie had been preparing to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the school. UConn and Ollie said Thursday they were settling to avoid further costly and protracted litigation.

