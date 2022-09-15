Two More Verbals For MSU Hockey

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale has received verbal commitments from two more players. The Spartans are due to sign Tommi Mannisto, a forward who played for the Finnish national team. MSU also has landed Riley Patterson, a center who plays with the North York Ranges in the Ontario Junior Hockey League. Patterson scored two goals in his opening game this past Sunday. Nightingale is beginning his first season as MSU head coach.

