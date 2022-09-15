Traffic alert: Stretch of Hazel Street in Lansing to close for sewer repair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Hazel Street in Lansing will be closed for a sewer repair that starts Monday.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

According to city officials, Hazel Street will be closed to through traffic between Cedar Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, and will be closed entirely from Hosmer Street to the the railroad tracks.

Westbound drivers will be detoured north on Pennsylvania Avenue, west on Kalamazoo Street and south on Cedar Street back to Hazel Street. Eastbound drivers will be detoured north on Cedar Street, east on Kalamazoo Street and south on Pennsylvania Avenue back to Hazel Street.

The project is expected to be completed Sept. 28.

More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.