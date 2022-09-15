Traffic alert: Stretch of Hazel Street in Lansing to close for sewer repair

A stretch of Hazel Street in Lansing will be closed from Sept. 19 to Sept. 28, 2022.
A stretch of Hazel Street in Lansing will be closed from Sept. 19 to Sept. 28, 2022.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Hazel Street in Lansing will be closed for a sewer repair that starts Monday.

According to city officials, Hazel Street will be closed to through traffic between Cedar Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, and will be closed entirely from Hosmer Street to the the railroad tracks.

Westbound drivers will be detoured north on Pennsylvania Avenue, west on Kalamazoo Street and south on Cedar Street back to Hazel Street. Eastbound drivers will be detoured north on Cedar Street, east on Kalamazoo Street and south on Pennsylvania Avenue back to Hazel Street.

The project is expected to be completed Sept. 28.

More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website here.

