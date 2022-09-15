Rays Make Major League History

TORONTO (AP) - The Tampa Bay Rays made major league history Thursday by starting nine Latin American players against the Toronto Blue Jays. It happened as baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day, honoring the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico. All nine players as well as base coaches Chris Prieto at first and Rodney Linares at third wore No. 21 to honor Clemente, who played 18 seasons with Pittsburgh.

