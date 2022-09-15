Police: 2 women facing cruelty charges after putting icepacks in child’s clothes at day care

Police in South Carolina say Joy Lynne Lashway and Kimberly Diane McCall have been charged in an incident at a day care. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say two women are facing charges in an incident that happened last month at a day care center.

WHNS reports Joy Lynne Lashway and Kimberly Diane McCall are accused of putting icepacks in a child’s clothes for no other reason than to cause the child to suffer.

The Fountain Inn Police Department said the incident happened at Excel Academy, a child development center, on Aug. 24.

Authorities have not released any further immediate information on the situation but said Lashway and McCall had been charged with two counts of cruelty to children.

Excel Academy shared on social media, “It is unfortunate that people, sometimes, make poor and dangerous decisions.”

The center also said that parents could contact administrators if they had any further concerns regarding the situation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a Sept. 13, 2022 pursuit in Mid-Michigan.
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
22-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting
32-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting Tuesday
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department...
Meridian Township police seek woman in retail fraud investigation
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo

Latest News

Lansing police work to curb gang violence with G.R.E.A.T. program
Lansing police work to curb gang violence with G.R.E.A.T. program
Man found guilty of 7 felonies in Jackson bar shooting
Man found guilty of 7 felonies in Jackson bar shooting
Lansing police work to curb gang violence with G.R.E.A.T. program
Lansing police work to curb gang violence with G.R.E.A.T. program
Man found guilty of 7 felonies in Jackson bar shooting
Man found guilty of 7 felonies in Jackson bar shooting
FILE - President Joe Biden delivered remarks at a summit designed to “counter the corrosive...
Biden: Hate-fueled violence ‘has no place in America’