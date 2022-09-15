PHOTOS: Car found engulfed in flames in Eaton County

(Michigan State Police)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An abandoned car in Eaton County was found engulfed in flames on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) Troopers responded to a rural road in Eaton County where an abandoned car was found on fire. Detectives recovered identifying information that was specific to the car to help authorities.

car fire aftermath Eaton County
car fire aftermath Eaton County(Michigan State Police)

Evidence revealed the car was reported stolen out of Chicago.

An MSP cadaver dog responded and ensured there were no human remains inside the car.

The investigation has been turned over to the Chicago Police Department.

