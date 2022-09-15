PHOTOS: Car found engulfed in flames in Eaton County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An abandoned car in Eaton County was found engulfed in flames on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) Troopers responded to a rural road in Eaton County where an abandoned car was found on fire. Detectives recovered identifying information that was specific to the car to help authorities.

car fire aftermath Eaton County (Michigan State Police)

Evidence revealed the car was reported stolen out of Chicago.

An MSP cadaver dog responded and ensured there were no human remains inside the car.

The investigation has been turned over to the Chicago Police Department.

Troopers dispatched to an abandoned car fully engulfed in fire on a rural road in Eaton County on 9/13. An MSP cadaver dog responded and ensured no human remains were inside. Detectives and analysts were able to recover identifying information specific to the vehicle. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZDO3K0N7Qq — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) September 15, 2022

