Owosso man dead after rollover crash near Bennington Township

(Credit: KALB)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - One man died after a rollover accident near Perry and Binnington Township.

The crash took place on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the 41-year-old Owosso man was driving in the area of Tyrell Road near Beardslee Road when he lost control and rolled his car over. The driver was thrown from his car when the crash took place. Authorities said speed was determined as the main cause of the crash.

Police said the man was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred and died at the scene.

