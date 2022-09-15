‘One seat ride’ - Public transit systems partner for enhanced services across Ingham, Eaton, Clinton counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Transportation in Mid-Michigan is about to get more comfortable for customers.

The Capital Area Transportation Authority, Eaton County Transportation Authority and Clinton Area Transit System announced big changes Wednesday. In a historic partnership, the three systems are working together to improve regional transportation and make it easier for consumers.

They’re calling the new way of riding the bus “one-seat rides,” and they think consumers will get on board once they hear what it’s all about.

“Typically, whenever I don’t have a ride to and from work, CATA is a very convenient thing for me to do,” said Dominic Wallen.

He often relies on CATA to get him to and from work. Even when he doesn’t need a ride, he likes to take one.

“It really helps me out whenever I’m like stuck,” Wallen said.

He doesn’t cross county lines much, but when he does, he has to get off and wait for a different bus. Wallen said it would be nice if that wasn’t the case.

“Instead of having to get off, you get to stay in the bus where there’s like AC regulation,” Wallen said. “You get to stay seated down and more comfortable.”

The tri-county transportation systems know how to fix the problem: with one-seat rides.

“Never before have you had the three transit agencies come together in this region, partnered with Tri-County Regional Planning to really do what I believe we should’ve been doing for a while,” said CATA CEO Bradley T. Funkhouser.

CATA, EATRAN and Clinton Transit have partnered to expand mobility between the counties so riders can cross counties without getting off the bus.

“People don’t care really that there’s a county border there, they just want to get to go where they’re going,” Funkhouser said.

Not only will the partnership help customers get around better, Funkhouser said they’ll be extending Route Three into Delta Township and hope to eventually reach the Capital Region International Airport.

Some of the changes will take hold as early as October.

Officials said the plan will bring thousands of jobs to the area. CATA is hosting a job fair Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Frandor Shopping Center in the former Sears building.

Related: CATA offers new hires $2,500 and $5,000 signing bonuses ahead of Lansing job fair

More information can be found on CATA’s official website here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.