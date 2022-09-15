Okemos Golfer To Play in Big GAM Tournament

(KNOP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School golfer Alena Li, a sophomore, has been invited to play in the Golf Association of Michigan junior invitational this Saturday and Sunday. The 36 holes will be contested at Michigan State’s Forest Akers West Course. Li won the 15 and under division a year ago. She has been red hot for her high school team so far this fall season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a Sept. 13, 2022 pursuit in Mid-Michigan.
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
22-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting
32-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting Tuesday
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department...
Meridian Township police seek woman in retail fraud investigation
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo

Latest News

Basketball hoop generic
U Conn To Increase Settlement To Former Coach
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns to Stan Wawrinka, of Switzerland, during the...
Federer Announces Retirement
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Two More Verbals For MSU Hockey
FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's...
Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41