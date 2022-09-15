Okemos Golfer To Play in Big GAM Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School golfer Alena Li, a sophomore, has been invited to play in the Golf Association of Michigan junior invitational this Saturday and Sunday. The 36 holes will be contested at Michigan State’s Forest Akers West Course. Li won the 15 and under division a year ago. She has been red hot for her high school team so far this fall season.

