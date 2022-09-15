New York man ticketed for driving 104 mph on I-496
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old man was issued a citation Thursday morning for reportedly driving more than 100 mph on I-496.
According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped the vehicle in Eaton County after it had been captured on radar driving 104 mph. The speed limit on I-496 is 70 mph.
Police said the driver, a 29-year-old man from New York, was issued a citation for the full amount.
