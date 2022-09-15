In My View: Don’t sell Cooper Rush short

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cooper Rush in my view is an amazing story among all the Lansing area high school athletes I’ve seen through the years.

It is no small feat to become starting quarterback for the NFL Dallas Cowboys. But Cooper, in his fifth NFL season, gets his second career start because of another injury to regular Dak Prescott.

Don’t sell Cooper short either. He led the Cowboys to a win at Minnesota last November, his only NFL start. He is well respected by the team as a veteran and the home crowd will be rooting for him in Sunday’s game against the Super Bowl runners up, the Cincinnati Bengals.

More: In My View

