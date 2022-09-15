Michigan State Police use mock crime scenes to train detectives

Detectives from across the state investigated homicides in Lansing this week, but not real ones.
By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Michigan State Police hosted a homicide training school using a mock crime scene Wednesday. Detectives learned how to investigate a crime scene, interview witnesses and gather and preserve evidence while working to solve the mock cases.

“This is practice to ensure that you are doing things by the book,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Chuck Christensen, “Making sure that scenes are locked down, evidence is collected correctly, interviews are done thoroughly and that probable cause is developed to solve the investigations.”

The training school brings in detectives from around the state each year for the week-long crime scene investigation course.

