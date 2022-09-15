Man found guilty of 7 felonies in Jackson bar shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A jury has found Trashawn Johnson guilty of seven felonies in a shooting incident outside The Foundry bar in 2021.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka reported Thursday that the jury returned a verdict of guilty against Johnson on two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, three counts of Felony Firearm, one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Background: Man charged with six felony counts in Foundry shooting

Johnson was accused of shooting and injuring three people at The Foundry in Jackson on July 18, 2021.

Officials said the maximum possible penalty for Assault with Intent to Commit Murder is life in prison. Johnson is expected to be sentenced on Oct. 26, 2022.

