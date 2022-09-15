Man found dead in gravel pit after apparent industrial accident, authorities say

This death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health...
This death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.(Pixabay)
By Briggs LeSavage and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KBRJ/Gray News) – A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a gravel pit on an industrial site in Minnesota.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old man was an employee of Northland Constructors and had been working on a large piece of equipment.

While there were other workers in the general area, authorities said the man was alone at the time of the accident.

Another employee found him in the gravel pit after he had already died.

His name has not been publicly released. This death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Authorities did not disclose the exact cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KBRJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a Sept. 13, 2022 pursuit in Mid-Michigan.
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
22-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting
32-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting Tuesday
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department...
Meridian Township police seek woman in retail fraud investigation
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo

Latest News

Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida flies immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard
BREAKING: Grand Ledge Mayor Thom Sowle has died
President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Official: Biden to meet Friday with families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan
Police say a Kentucky teacher drove to school drunk and crashed on the way.
Police: Teacher drives drunk, gets into crash on the way to school
PHOTOS: Car found engulfed in flames in Eaton County