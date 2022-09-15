LIVE: US Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in Detroit for ‘major announcement’

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On the heels of President Joe Biden’s stop in Detroit on Wednesday, US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join Mayor Mike Duggan for a major announcement.

It is expected that they will announce significant project funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. On Thursday, Biden announced the approval of the first $900 million in U.S. funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states - including Michigan.

