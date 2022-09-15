Lansing location of Buddy’s Pizza to close Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, it was announced the Buddy’s Pizza location on West Saginaw Highway will close on Sunday.

In a statement, Buddy’s Pizza chief brand officer Wes Pikula said they are finalizing the relocation by consolidating operations to the Okemos location effective September 18.

The full-service location on West Saginaw Highway opened in June 2020 with limited carryout-only service. Pikula says that despite overcoming obstacles brought on by the pandemic, the decision to consolidate to the Okemos location, which opened in March 2022, was ultimately made.

“We look forward to continuing to serve the community at our Okemos location,” Pikula said. “We remain committed to our employees and are determined to support them during this transition. We’ve provided all employees with severance pay and resources for finding employment in the same geographical area.”

Pikula said the company will also provide opportunities to staff to transfer to other Buddy’s locations.

Currently, no other locations are set to close.

