Governor Whitmer announces statewide strategy for future Michigan transportation

(Annette Giachino)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan that can impact the future of mobility in Michigan.

The Michigan Mobility Plan was announced on Thursday by Gov. Whitmer and is expected to include the widespread adoption of innovative tools like new energy sources, reliance on software, and more use of multiple modes of transportation on a single trip. To address further mobility challenges, the plan will a more accessible transportation infrastructure with a growing workforce.

Read: US Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in Detroit for ‘major announcement’

Gov. Whitmer said in a press release that this new strategy is to ensure Michigan stays on top of the future of mobility.

“Michigan put the world on wheels, and remaining the global leader in mobility and electrification depends on our ability to work together proactively to address future challenges,” said Whitmer. “The MI Future Mobility Plan presents a unified approach and strategy to grow Michigan’s economy, invest in our workforce, and empower communities across the state through responsive policy and programming that prepares us for the future.

The statewide strategy was birthed in 2020 by the governor’s office of Future and Electrification (OFME) and the Council on Future Mobility and Electrification for the coordination of a mobility strategy.

In a press release, Governor Whitmer stated, “the plan is an actionable next step to address the opportunities and challenges that Michigan faces in remaining a leader in the mobility and electrification revolution.”

The plan is broken down into three pillars with goals to create a stronger statewide economy with safer and environmentally sound transportation.

Pillar 1: Transition and Grow our Mobility Industry and Workforce
  • Goal: Become a top three state for employment growth in mobility and automotive-focused industries, creating 20,000 new jobs by the year 2026.
  • Goal: Add 7,000 workers with mobility credentials by 2030, while increasing the diversity of the sector’s workforce.
  • Goal: Ensure Michigan maintains a resilient automotive and parts manufacturing sector that supports at least 170,000 jobs through 2030.
Pillar 2: Provide Safer, Greener, and More Accessible Transportation Infrastructure
  • Goal: By 2030, deploy 100,000 electric vehicle chargers to support 2 million electric vehicles and improve access to H2 infrastructure.
  • Goal: Maintain at least 80% of electric vehicle charging off-peak to minimize impacts to the grid.
  • Goal: Reduce congestion and traffic crash rates statewide by 2026.
  • Goal: Provide residents with consistent access to mobility-as-a-service options across Michigan’s 77 transit agencies by 2025.
Pillar 3: Lead the World in Mobility and Electrification Policy and Innovation
  • Goal: Maintain the #1 state ranking for mobility and electrification research and development spending.
  • Goal: Become a top 10 state for growth in venture capital funding by 2026.
  • Goal: Become a top 10 state for federal investments related to mobility and vehicle electrification.
  • Goal: Lead the nation in electric and automated vehicle friendliness through responsive policies.”

